Preview: Northwestern at Iowa

Fourth-ranked Iowa looks to bounce back from its first Big Ten loss in over 11 months when it hosts struggling Northwestern on Sunday. The Hawkeyes had won 13 consecutive conference games, including seven straight this season, before suffering a 74-68 defeat to No. 7 Maryland to concede sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings.

Iowa has won 13 straight games at Hawkeye-Carver Arena dating back to last season and hopes to continue its home dominance by beating the Wildcats for the fourth consecutive time in Iowa City. Northwestern is heading in the wrong direction following a lopsided 76-45 loss to 11th-ranked Michigan State. The Wildcats have dropped four straight games, including their last two contests by an average margin of 26.5 points, after a 15-3 start fueled hopes of earning their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history. Northwestern is 0-5 against ranked opponents in 2015-16 and hopes to end the drought by beating Iowa for the second time in as many seasons following a 66-61 overtime win on Feb. 15, 2015.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (15-7, 3-6 Big Ten): Sophomore guard Bryant McIntosh led the Wildcats with 14 points in the loss to the Spartans and needs eight more assists to break the single-season record set by Tim Doyle in 2006-07. Freshman forward Aaron Falzon added 11 points while senior center Alex Olah and senior guard Tre Demps were limited to a combined eight points on 2-of-20 shooting from the floor as the Wildcats shot a season-low 20.7 percent. “It’s hard to win when you can’t make shots,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins told reporters. “If you can’t put the ball in the basket you’re not going to beat really good teams.”

ABOUT IOWA (16-4, 7-1): Junior swingman Peter Jok scored a team-high 14 points while Mike Gesell added 12 in the loss to Maryland and the senior point guard needs 16 more points to reach 1,000 for his career. Senior center Adam Woodbury added 11 points and 10 rebounds to record his third consecutive double-double while senior forward Jarrod Uthoff, who leads the team in scoring, was limited to nine points on 2-of-13 shooting against the Terrapins. “Jarrod hasn’t really had an off night all year long,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “He made aggressive moves but they just didn’t go in.”

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won six of the last eight meetings with Northwestern.

2. Uthoff leads the Big Ten in scoring (18.4) and blocked shots (2.9) heading into Sunday’s games.

3. The Wildcats have been held to 57 points or less in each of their last three games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 82, Northwestern 63