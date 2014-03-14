FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northwestern 67, Iowa 62
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 14, 2014 / 3:47 AM / 4 years ago

Northwestern 67, Iowa 62

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS to 10-3 in graph 4)

Northwestern 67, Iowa 62: Tre Demps posted 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Wildcats ended a five-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Drew Crawford tallied 15 points and six assists for 11th-seeded Northwestern (14-18), which rebounded from a pair of 26-point setbacks in January to Iowa and will square off against third-seeded Michigan State in Friday’s quarterfinals. Dave Sobolewski scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including two late 3-pointers that helped the Wildcats hold on.

Roy Devyn Marble finished with 25 points – his sixth 20-point effort in his last seven contests – for No. 6 seed Iowa (20-12), which lost for the sixth time in seven games. Jarrod Uthoff added 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench as the Hawkeyes were unable to overcome a season-worst 32.3-percent effort from the field.

Northwestern trailed by seven late in the opening stanza, but Demps and Kale Abrahamson combined for all the points during a half-ending 10-3 surge – capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Demps – and scored 10 of the first 13 points out of the break to build a 41-34 advantage. Iowa battled back to knot it at 45 midway through the second half, but Demps drilled another triple.

Sobolewski followed with five straight points to preserve the lead and nailed a 3-pointer with 5:01 left to keep Northwestern in front and another 2:39 later to put the Wildcats ahead 60-53. The Hawkeyes made things interesting when Marble and Uthoff each converted three-point plays over the final 26 seconds, but Northwestern made five of its final six free throws to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northwestern, which improved to 58-113 all-time against Iowa, suffered a 54-40 home loss to Michigan State on Jan. 15 and dropped an 85-70 decision in East Lansing on Feb. 13. … Excluding Marble, Iowa’s starters shot a combined 2-of-15 from the field and scored seven points. … The Hawkeyes enjoyed a plus-18.5 rebounding margin over Northwestern in their two meetings, but settled for a 37-29 edge in this one.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.