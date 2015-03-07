Iowa 69, Northwestern 52

(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede)

Iowa69, Northwestern 52: Aaron White made his last collegiate home game amemorable one, scoring 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds to leadthe Hawkeyes to an easy win over the Wildcats.JarrodUthoff added 16 points and eight rebounds for Iowa (21-10, 12-6 BigTen), which also got 13 points off the bench from Adam Woodbury. TheHawkeyes recorded 18 assists on 25 made baskets, led by Mike Gesell‘sseason high-tying nine.

TreDemps paced Northwestern (15-16, 6-12) with 15 points, but he was theonly Wildcats player to shoot better than 50 percent from the field.Alex Olah added seven points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern, whichhad just one offensive rebound in the game.

Whitegot the Hawkeyes off to a fast start, scoring the team’s first eightpoints as Iowa opened up a 15-4 lead less than eight minutes into thecontest. The lead was 21-9 with under nine minutes to play whenNorthwestern went on a 14-4 run, capped by a Demps 3-pointer, to cutthe deficit to two, though Iowa responded with eight straight pointsbefore settling for a six-point halftime lead.

Anotherfast start — this time a 6-0 run — had the advantage up to 12 inthe first three minutes of the second half, and the Hawkeyesgradually added to the lead, going up 17 on Uthoff’s layup with under10 minutes to go. The lead was cut to 11 when White went scored ninestraight Iowa points to boost it back to a 15-point advantage and theHawkeyes cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dempswas 5-of-8 from the floor, while the Wildcats’ other four starterscombined to shoot 8-of-26. … The Hawkeyes dominatedthe glass, 39-24, snagging 14 offensive boards in the process. …Gesell was shut out for only the third time this season, finishing0-of-5 from the field.