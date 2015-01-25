Preview: Northwestern at Maryland

Eighth-ranked Maryland, which hasn’t lost back-to-back games all season, will try to keep that streak intact when it hosts Northwestern in a Big Ten Conference game on Sunday. It marks the first visit to College Park for the Wildcats, who will be out to snap a five-game losing streak. The last four of those defeats have been by an average of four points, including a 84-77 overtime loss at Michigan State and a 69-67 home loss to Ohio State on Thursday.

Maryland comes in off a 89-70 loss at hot-shooting Indiana on Thursday. The Hoosiers shot 60 percent from the floor, including 15-of-22 from 3-point range. “It it a wake-up call? Yeah, I mean we’ve got play better defense than that but, good thing is we turn around and play at home Sunday,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told the Washington Post.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-9, 1-5 Big Ten): The Wildcats have a trio of players averaging double figures in scoring, led by junior guard Tre Demps (12). Freshman point guard Bryant McIntosh (11.9) also leads the team in assists (4.6). Alex Olah, a 7-foot junior center, is averaging 11.2 points, a team-best 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

ABOUT MARYLAND (17-3, 5-2): Guard Melo Trimble has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the country and leads the Terrapins in scoring (15.8), which ranked eighth in the Big Ten entering Saturday. Junior forward Jake Layman is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in wins over Rutgers and Michigan State and is second on the team in scoring (14.7) while averaging a team-best 6.8 rebounds. Senior swingman Dez Wells also is averaging in double figures (13.3) and leads the team in assists (3.3).

TIP-INS

1. Trimble leads the Big Ten in free throw percentage (87.8) and ranks tied for third in the nation in free throws made (122) and 11th in attempts (139).

2. Olah is averaging 17.3 points over the last three games and is third in the Big Ten with four double-doubles.

3. Maryland leads the Big Ten and ranks tied for 13th nationally in defensive rebounding with an average of 27.5 per game.

PREDICTION: Maryland 75, Northwestern 62