Preview: Northwestern at Maryland

Maryland made it look easy the first time around, rolling to a 72-59 victory over a hot Northwestern team playing at home on Jan. 2. This time - in Tuesday’s rematch - No. 4 Maryland is home, where it is 10-0, and Northwestern hopes to avoid its fourth loss in six games.

Maryland is coming off an impressive 100-65 win over Ohio State on Saturday after Michigan had snapped the Terrapins’ nine-game winning streak. “We weren’t very happy after the game Tuesday night. It was a tough loss,‘’ Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. ”I knew on Thursday we were going to play well because we had our best practice. It was our most physical and competitive practice, and that stuff carries over.” Melo Trimble (24 points, eight points, eight assists), Rasheed Sulaimon (16 points) and Diamond Stone (10) helped the Terrapins build a 40-20 halftime lead against the Northwestern, whose top offensive effort was a 17-point night from Bryant McIntosh. Northwestern coach Chris Collins was impressed with Maryland earlier this month, but kept the loss in perspective, saying, “(Maryland has) a chance to win the whole thing. They have all the components . . . I hope this can be a learning experience for us. Let’s not overreact to one game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (15-4, 3-3 Big Ten): Northwestern went 3-for-26 on 3-point attempts, missing its first 17, during a 71-62 home loss to Penn State on Saturday. Penn State was allowing teams to shoot a Big Ten-worst 42.9 percent from 3-point land, but Collins said Penn State’s extended zone ”pushed us out a little bit . . . I thought we were shooting a lot of NBA 3s.‘’ The Penn State loss was its third in its last four home games, but the Wildcats are 4-0 on the road.

ABOUT MARYLAND (16-2, 5-1): Maryland’s first 100-point output since 2012 was sparked by the team’s 62.7 percent shooting and a 9-of-10 shooting and season-high 22-point night from Sulaimon. Robert Carter (13.4 points per game) has made 28 of his last 42 shots, including a 10-of-13 night and a season-high 25 points against Ohio State. Trimble (13.7 points) has scored 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting in the two games since draining a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to beat Wisconsin.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland, which shoots a Big Ten-best 75.7 percent from the foul line, next faces No. 4 Michigan State and No. 19 Iowa.

2. A win would give Northwestern its best 20-game start in program history.

3. The Terrapins enter the game a half-game behind Big Ten co-leaders Indiana and Iowa.

PREDICTION: Maryland 76, Northwestern 65