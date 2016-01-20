No. 7 Maryland hang on to defeat Northwestern in OT

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland went from winning easily to winning ugly in a span of three days at home in the rough and tumble Big Ten Conference.

After beating Ohio State by 35 points on Saturday, and scoring 100 points in the process, the No. 7 Terps scored just 17 points in the second half on Tuesday against Northwestern.

“We won by a lot,” Maryland coach said of beating Ohio State. “I knew we were in for a battle” against Northwestern.

They were but sophomore point guard Melo Trimble had 18 points and six assists, including a key pass to freshman reserve center Diamond Stone in overtime, as Maryland came back to win 62-56 with the extra session over the Wildcats.

Robert Carter, Jr. had 10 points and a team-high 14 rebounds for Maryland and Stone added 11 points in 15 minutes even though he didn’t have a rebound while picking up four fouls.

“They were ready to play,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of the Wildcats. “They are hard to guard; they space you. Our ball screen defense was terrific. We just didn’t finish possessions with rebounds. I was proud of the way we played in overtime. It was just a really good win for us.”

The key shot sequence came on a pass from Trimble to Stone, whose basket and free throw gave the Terps a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left in overtime. Stone hit two free throws with 31.3 seconds left as Maryland took a lead of 60-56 and Carter closed out the scoring with two more free throws with 14 seconds left.

“I take what the defense gives me,” Trimble said.

Carter said the Northwestern defense gave his team fits.

“You have to give them credit. It is a tough one,” Carter said of that defense. “It was really a good job on their part. It was a tough game but we finished it out at the end.”

Northwestern coach Chris Collins was pleased with the effort of his team.

“We had to try and manage the possessions. We had to make it a grind-it-out game and I thought we did that,” he said. “Melo made some great passes on the pick and roll, especially in overtime. He is just a tough guy to guard. I think he is passing really well. He is so shifty. He is a tough cover.”

Sluggish Maryland (17-2, 6-1 in the conference), which improved to 11-0 at home despite making 16 turnovers, trailed by seven points in the first half. The Terps had 52 points in the second half alone in their win at home Saturday. But on Tuesday Maryland was outhustled by the Wildcats, who had 16 offensive rebounds (Maryland had just four) and won the battle of the boards 41-31.

“I thought both teams played really hard,” Collins said. “I am not big on moral victories. We are playing a lot of young guys. This is a great experience for them. I think (Maryland is) the most talented team in the country. I have not seen any team with more talent. I am a competitor; you want to win. We are a building program. We want to garner respect. Tonight we were not able to finish the deal.”

The Wildcats (15-5, 3-4) were paced by forward Aaron Falzon with 13 points, 12 from guard Bryant McIntosh and 11 from reserve center Dererk Pardon. Northwestern was off to its best start through 19 games since 1945-46 but lost its first true road game in five outings as they made just five of 12 free throws.

Maryland forward Jake Layman hit a 3-pointer with 4:42 left to give the Terps a lead of 48-47 in regulation. But McIntosh tied the game at 48 on a free throw with 2:56 left to set up overtime. Maryland led by just two at halftime but took a lead

of 39-31 early in the second half.

But the Terps came through with Trimble, who had 11 points after intermission.

“All night we kept settling for jump shots,” Turgeon said. “Robert Carter gave us 13 defensive rebounds, which was great. College basketball is hard. I was nervous about this game. In the end we figured out a way to win, which I am proud of.”

Said Trimble: “We know how to close out games.”

NOTES: Maryland won at Northwestern 72-59 on Jan. 2. ... Northwestern freshman F Charlie Hall is the son of actors Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, an Emmy-award winner who graduated from Holton-Arms School in nearby Bethesda, Md. Her character, Elaine, on “Seinfeld” was from Towson, Md. Hall has played nine minutes in a total of six games. ... Maryland returns to action on Saturday at Michigan State while Northwestern plays the same day at Indiana. ... The Terps shot 50 percent or better in 11 of their first 18 games. ... Among those at the game were Washington Wizards G John Wall, a former Kentucky standout.