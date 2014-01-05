Preview: Northwestern at Michigan

Michigan looks to extend its winning streak to four games when it hosts Northwestern on Sunday. The Wolverines opened up Big Ten play with a gutsy 63-60 win on the road versus Minnesota, but injury concerns continue to mount for John Beilein’s team. Mitch McGary has already been ruled out indefinitely as he gets set to reportedly undergo back surgery next week, while Glenn Robinson III sustained an ankle injury in the second half against the Golden Gophers and will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Beilein didn’t get into specifics in regard to Robinson’s status, saying: “I can’t give you much of an update, I don’t like to give too much information on injuries as I think it’s always a personal matter.” Northwestern began conference play on the wrong foot after suffering a 76-49 defeat to Wisconsin and has now dropped two consecutive games after winning three in a row. The Wildcats hope to stop the bleeding against the Wolverines with a daunting trip to No. 23 Iowa on deck next week.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (7-7, 0-1 Big Ten): Alex Olah netted a career-high 23 points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss to Wisconsin. The Wildcats missed 17 of their first 23 shots and trailed 40-14 at the half against the Badgers before finishing 19-of-55 from the field. Drew Crawford leads the team in scoring (15.9) and rebounding (7.7) and has finished in double figures in 12 of his 13 games this season.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (9-4, 1-0): Jon Horford had one of the best games of his career as he stepped up in the absence of McGary by registering 14 points and nine rebounds against Minnesota. Nik Stauskas has shot a team-high 82 free throws and has made 28 of his last 30 attempts. The Wolverines are ranked fifth nationally in turnovers per game (9.2) and have committed seven or fewer giveaways on five occasions.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan is 5-1 at Crisler Center with its only loss coming to No. 1 Arizona.

2. The Wolverines beat Northwestern twice last season by an average of 25 points.

3. Michigan is 25-0 under Beilein when scoring 80 points or more.

PREDICTION: Michigan 81, Northwestern 70