Preview: Northwestern at Michigan

Michigan looks to continue its recent dominance over Northwestern when the two teams square off in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Wolverines have won the last six meetings — including the last three by an average margin of 24.3 points — and hope to beat the Wildcats at Crisler Center for the fifth straight time. “I respect what (Northwestern coach) Chris Collins has done with the program,” Michigan coach John Beilein said on his weekly radio show. “They have very smart basketball players.”

The Wildcats have dropped three consecutive games after opening up Big Ten play with a 51-47 road victory over Rutgers on Dec. 30. Northwestern is coming off a 72-67 loss to in-state rival Illinois on Wednesday after its late rally fell short and hopes to turn its fortunes around by beating the Wolverines for the first time since Jan. 18, 2011. “It’s not about finding ways to come close,” Collins told reporters. “It’s about finding ways to win, and that’s the next step for us as a team.”

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-7, 1-3 Big Ten): Alex Olah collected 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots against the Fighting Illini for his fourth double-double of the season. Bryant McIntosh continues to impress in his freshman season adding a team-high 16 points — including eight in the final five minutes — to finish in double figures for the 10th straight time. Olah tops the team in rebounding (7.2) and has pulled down a total of 19 in his last two outings.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (10-7, 3-2): Caris LeVert led the way with 14 points as the Wolverines saw their three-game winning streak against rival Ohio State come to an end with a 71-52 defeat. Zak Irvin went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc en route to 11 points and has made at least one 3-point field goal in every game this season. Michigan’s once-vaunted offense has sputtered as its been held to 55 points or less in six of its 17 games compared to only twice all of last season.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won 10 of the last 14 meetings.

2. The Wolverines have won eight of their last nine conference games at Crisler Center.

3. McIntosh has knocked down five or more shots from the field in six straight games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 72, Northwestern 63