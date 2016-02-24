Preview: Northwestern at Michigan

Michigan looks to move to the right side of the bubble following back-to-back losses when it hosts Northwestern on Wednesday. The Wolverines were 50-0 when scoring 80 or more points under head coach John Beilein before falling to ninth-ranked Maryland 86-82 and they need at least one more win to avoid missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Michigan has dominated the series with Northwestern in the last five years, winning six of the last seven games, and hopes to beat the Wildcats for the sixth consecutive time in Ann Arbor. Northwestern is on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament after losing two of its last three games. The Wildcats dropped a 71-61 decision to No. 19 Purdue and need to win their last four regular-season games while making a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament to have a shot of appearing in their first-ever March Madness. Northwestern has been held to 63 points or fewer in each of its last three games and will need its offense to fire on all cylinders if the Wildcats hope to beat Michigan at the Crisler Center for the first time since Jan. 10, 2010.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (17-10, 5-9 Big Ten): Senior guard Tre Demps led the way with 16 points in the loss to Purdue and moved past Shon Morris into 11th place on the Wildcats’ all-time scoring list. Bryant McIntosh added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists while Alex Olah tallied 12 points despite being plagued by foul trouble against the Boilermakers. '“I thought our guys battled but we just got in really deep foul trouble and they were able to live at the line,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “I thought we did a lot of good things just not enough to win.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (19-9, 9-6): Mark Donnal shot 10-of-13 from the floor en route to a game-high 25 points and five blocked shots to lead five players in double figures in the narrow loss to Maryland. “There’s another gear from Mark that you saw out there,” Beilein told reporters. “He’s got a fifth gear that can make him a really good college basketball player.” Senior Caris LeVert is listed as day-to-day as the star shooting guard, who leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game, sat out against the Terrapins and has missed 13 of the last 14 outings.

TIP-INS

1. The last two games in the series have been decided by a combined six points.

2. Michigan has knocked down at least 10 3-pointers in 18 games.

3. Northwestern has lost five consecutive road games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 74, Northwestern 67