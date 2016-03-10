Preview: Northwestern vs. Michigan

Michigan’s NCAA Tournament hopes are hanging by a thread as it faces Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday. The eighth-seeded Wolverines stumbled down the stretch, dropping four of their last five regular-season games to fall on the wrong side of the bubble.

Michigan won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 72-63 victory on Feb. 24, and hopes the trend continues as the Wolverines likely need two more victories to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern beat Nebraska 65-54 to finish the regular season with 20 victories for the first time in program history and earned the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament in the process. The Wildcats have held their opponents to 61 points or fewer during their winning streak and led Michigan for most of the way in their only regular-season meeting just over two weeks before faltering in the final five minutes. “I think our guys are confident and feeling good and I actually think it started in that Michigan game,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins told reporters. “Sometimes you learn from losses like we had at Michigan.”

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (20-11): Senior center Alex Olah went 7-of-10 from the field en route to a team-high 19 points and added eight rebounds in his final home game against Nebraska. Senior guard Tre Demps added 17 points in the win over the Cornhuskers to move into 11th place on Northwestern’s all-time scoring list with 1,497 points. “I love those two guys,” Collins told reporters. “I‘m just so happy for them that they were able to play like this on Senior Night in front of their families and our fans.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (20-11): Derrick Walton Jr. was named to the All-Big Ten third team after averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists in 28 starts. Walton led the Wolverines with 14 points and six assists while Zak Irvin, who earned a Big Ten Honorable Mention, added 11 points in the disappointing loss to Iowa which leaves Michigan on the brink of missing its second straight NCAA Tournament. Duncan Robinson continues to struggle beyond the arc as the sophomore guard finished 1-of-6 against the Hawkeyes and is just 7-of-24 from 3-point range in his last six games.

1. Michigan is 9-9 in Big Ten Tournament games in Indianapolis.

2. Olah is averaging 22 points and eight rebounds over his last three meetings with the Wolverines.

3. The winner will face top-ranked Indiana in a quarterfinal on Friday.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 73, Michigan 71