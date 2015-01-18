(Updated: CORRECTS “10th” to “ninth” in note 2)

Michigan 56, Northwestern 54: Caris LeVert recorded 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the host Wolverines beat the Wildcats for the seventh straight time.

Derrick Walton Jr. added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals for Michigan (11-7, 4-2 Big Ten), which survived 34.5 percent shooting from the floor. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman chipped in nine points in his first career start and hit a clutch 3-pointer late to seal the win.

Alex Olah led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern (11-8, 1-4), which hasn’t beaten Michigan since Jan. 18, 2011. JerShon Cobb tallied 13 points and six rebounds while Bryant McIntosh was limited to four points, but dished out eight assists for the Wildcats.

Walton Jr. connected from beyond the arc to give Michigan its first lead of the second half at 48-46, and Zak Irvin drilled a 3-pointer a short time later to put Michigan on top 53-49. Northwestern pulled within one before Abdur-Rahkman answered with a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 56-52 cushion with just under a minute left and they could finally breathe a sigh of relief when McIntosh’s potential game-tying floater missed the mark.

LeVert knocked down two 3-pointers and a smooth jumper as part of an 18-0 surge to put Michigan in front 25-11 midway through the first half. Olah scored 11 consecutive Wildcats points during a 17-4 run to end the opening stanza as Northwestern took a 32-31 lead into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan went 9-of-23 from 3-point range while Northwestern finished 5-of-20. …The Wolverines entered the game ninth nationally in fewest turnovers (10.2) and finished with a season-low three. ... Northwestern F Nathan Taphorn sat out with a stress reaction in his foot while Michigan PG Spike Albrecht missed his first career game with an upper respiratory infection.