Michigan 72, Northwestern 63

Northwestern never trailed for the first 31 minutes Wednesday, but the last nine were all Michigan as the Wolverines posted a 72-63 win in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Two free throws by guard Kameron Chatman put Michigan on top 46-44. The game was tied at 50-50, 52-52 and 54-54 before Wolverines guard Aubrey Dawkins hit a 3-pointer with 4:26 to play, giving Michigan the lead for good.

Guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan (20-9, 10-6 Big Ten) with 19 points. Guard Derrick Walton Jr. scored 16 points, while Dawkins added 11 and a team-high seven rebounds.

Northwestern (17-11, 5-10) got 19 points and a team-best five boards from center Alex Olah. Forward Aaron Falzon and guard Tre Demps scored 14 points apiece for the Wildcats.

Michigan finished with a 29-21 rebounding edge while outshooting Northwestern 49 percent to 46.3 percent from the floor.

The Wolverines made just four of 14 3-point attempts (26.7 percent), while the Wildcats hit eight of 26 from long distance (30.8 percent).

Northwestern scored the game’s first 10 points and was in front 17-6 after a Demps 3-pointer.

Michigan got back into the game in the final minute of the half, as Abdur-Rahkman and guard Duncan Robinson hit 3-pointers to slice the Wildcats’ lead to 29-28 at the break.