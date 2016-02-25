FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan 72, Northwestern 63
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 25, 2016 / 3:04 AM / 2 years ago

Michigan 72, Northwestern 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michigan 72, Northwestern 63

Northwestern never trailed for the first 31 minutes Wednesday, but the last nine were all Michigan as the Wolverines posted a 72-63 win in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Two free throws by guard Kameron Chatman put Michigan on top 46-44. The game was tied at 50-50, 52-52 and 54-54 before Wolverines guard Aubrey Dawkins hit a 3-pointer with 4:26 to play, giving Michigan the lead for good.

Guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan (20-9, 10-6 Big Ten) with 19 points. Guard Derrick Walton Jr. scored 16 points, while Dawkins added 11 and a team-high seven rebounds.

Northwestern (17-11, 5-10) got 19 points and a team-best five boards from center Alex Olah. Forward Aaron Falzon and guard Tre Demps scored 14 points apiece for the Wildcats.

Michigan finished with a 29-21 rebounding edge while outshooting Northwestern 49 percent to 46.3 percent from the floor.

The Wolverines made just four of 14 3-point attempts (26.7 percent), while the Wildcats hit eight of 26 from long distance (30.8 percent).

Northwestern scored the game’s first 10 points and was in front 17-6 after a Demps 3-pointer.

Michigan got back into the game in the final minute of the half, as Abdur-Rahkman and guard Duncan Robinson hit 3-pointers to slice the Wildcats’ lead to 29-28 at the break.

