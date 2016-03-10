Michigan 72, Northwestern 70 (OT)

Duncan Robinson scored 21 points and Zak Irvin hit a go-ahead jumper with three seconds left in overtime to help Michigan keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a 72-70 win over Northwestern on Thursday in Big Ten Tournament play in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines (21-11) began the day squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. They’ll face top-seeded Indiana at noon ET Friday.

Northwestern center Alex Olah had 20 points and 13 rebounds and sent the game into overtime with a difficult putback as time expired in regulation.

The score was tied 70-70 before Irvin hit a mid-range jumper from the right wing and Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh missed a 3-pointer on the Wildcats’ final possession. McIntosh finished with 19 points and backcourt mate Tre Demps added 21 points for the Wildcats (20-12), who are likely headed to the NIT.

Michigan dominated the glass in the early going and jumped out to an 18-5 lead. Northwestern used an 11-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from the right wing by McIntosh, to get back into the game.

But Northwestern didn’t score in the final five minutes of the half and Michigan went into halftime with a 34-25 lead. Robinson had 14 points in the first half.

The Wildcats steadily chipped away at the deficit in the second half and tied the score at 52 on an inside bucket from Olah with five minutes to play. Two minutes later, McIntosh followed with a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats their first lead since 3-0.

Irvin finished with 19 points and eight rebounds and guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 14 points and eight rebounds for Michigan.