Preview: Northwestern at Michigan State

Whether or not Michigan State defeats visiting Northwestern on Thursday, don’t expect the Spartans’ players to be tweeting immediately after the game. Coach Tom Izzo, whose 10th-ranked Spartans have lost three of five, has asked his players to remove social media from their phones, noting that “the phone has become like a drug.” “I still have my account, but it’s off my phone,” said sophomore forward Matt Costello. “I can’t get on it from my phone. I don’t have it right now - a couple guys on the team don’t have it right now. No distractions. We got a job to do.”

Michigan State has battled injuries for much of the season, including earlier setbacks for leading scorers Gary Harris (17.6 points) and Adreian Payne (16.4) and a current wrist injury to Keith Appling (15 points, 4.9 assists). Appling will not play Thursday, creating more playing time for Travis Trice, who bounced back from consecutive poor showings with a 13-point effort in Sunday’s two-point loss to Wisconsin. Northwestern also enters this game on a sour note after falling to Nebraska on Saturday following a 4-1 mark over its previous five games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-12, 5-6 Big Ten): The Wildcats are among the nation’s worst offensive teams, ranking 345th in scoring average (60.8) and 334th in field-goal percentage (39.8) entering Wednesday’s action. They have not scored 70 points in a game since mid-December and are coming off a 49-point effort against Nebraska in which they had nearly as many turnovers (13) as made baskets (17). Leading scorer Drew Crawford (16.1 points) has landed in double figures in 15 of his last 16 games - the exception being a six-point effort in the first meeting with Michigan State.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (20-4, 9-2): The Spartans’ three losses in their last five games have come by a total of 11 points, including Sunday’s heart-breaking defeat to the Badgers in which Michigan State shot only 5-of-19 from 3-point range. Harris was 0-of-7 from behind the arc and is shooting 32.7 percent from long range after knocking down 3s at a 41.1 percent clip as a freshman. Conversely, Payne has made 36 3-pointers over the last two seasons - including 20-of-45 (44 percent) this season - after making a total of one 3-pointer during his first two years at Michigan State.

TIP-INS

1. The teams met Jan. 15 at Northwestern, with the Spartans winning 54-40 behind Harris’ 14 points. Payne (foot) did not play in that game.

2. Payne has committed at least two turnovers in each of his last eight games.

3. Crawford has made multiple 3-pointers in four straight contests following a three-game stretch during which he went 0-of-12 from behind the arc.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 67, Northwestern 59