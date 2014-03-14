Preview: Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Michigan State has no concerns about qualifying for the NCAA tournament, but knows time is running out to gel entering Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Northwestern in Indianapolis. Thanks to a rash of injuries to key players such as Gary Harris and Adreian Payne, the Spartans have used 15 different lineups over their last 26 games. Even though Michigan State is back to full health, the lack of chemistry has played a role in the team dropping seven of its last 12.

As a result, the Big Ten tournament has taken on a bit more urgency than usual for the third-seeded Spartans, who eye their 20th win in their last 22 meetings against the Wildcats. Northwestern dropped its two regular-season games against Michigan State, but became the first 11th seed to win at this event since 1999 following Thursday’s 67-62 victory over Iowa, avenging a pair of 26-point losses to the Hawkeyes in the process. The winner of this contest will play second-seeded Wisconsin or sixth-seeded Minnesota in Saturday’s semifinals.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (14-18): The Wildcats, who have won back-to-back games following a seven-game losing streak, held Iowa to season lows in points and field-goal percentage (32.3). Drew Crawford and Tre Demps played every minute Thursday and carried the offense, combining for 35 points on 13-of-24 shooting – including six of Northwestern’s 11 3-pointers. While the duo averaged 27 points in the Wildcats’ two regular-season games against the Spartans, they were much less efficient, going 16-of-49 from the field.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (23-8): Although Branden Dawson ranks fourth on the team in scoring (9.7 points), he has played a key role in the Spartans’ ability to score in transition. Michigan State averaged 17 fast-break points and went 18-1 in the 19 games he played before his hand injury, but saw that mark drop to 8.7 in the nine games he missed while the team went 4-5. “(Dawson) plays 19 minutes (against Ohio State) and gets six rebounds … he can rebound by accident. Those are needed and those lead to our fast break,” coach Tom Izzo told Michigan Live.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State, which already has a single-season school-record 257 3-pointers, also leads the Big Ten in 3-point field-goal percentage (41).

2. Crawford (1,899 career points) needs one more point to pass Billy McKinney for second place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

3. The Spartans had their full allotment of players in only five of their 18 conference games.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 65, Northwestern 55