Preview: Northwestern at Michigan State

Michigan State looks for its third straight Big Ten win when it hosts a Northwestern team they’ve dominated in the past on Sunday. The Spartans erased an 11-point deficit in the second half, sinking 8-of-9 3-pointers to knock off Iowa on the road last time out. Last season, the Spartans defeated the Wildcats 54-40 in Evanston, 85-70 in East Lansing and 67-51 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten tournament and have won 27 of the last 30 matchups.

Northwestern started the conference slate promisingly with a win at Rutgers but was hammered by conference heavyweight Wisconsin last time out. The Wildcats haven’t played for a week. The matchup between the Wildcats and Spartans features two of the top defenses in the Big Ten, as Michigan State ranks second in the league in scoring defense, allowing 60.1 points per game, while Northwestern is close behind at 60.3 points a game.

TV: Noon, ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-5, 1-1 Big Ten): Tre Demps led the Wildcats with 17 points last game but Northwestern lost all hope falling behind 43-21 in the first half. Northwestern played much better in the second half, shooting 48.5 percent from the field after the break. Point guard Bryant McIntosh is off to a big start and is one of three major conference true freshmen who are averaging over 11.5 points and 4.5 assists per game, joining Ohio State’s D‘Angelo Russell and USC’s Jordan McLaughlin.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (11-5, 2-1): Travis Trice did most of the damage for the Spartans in their latest win, going 7-for-8 from 3-point range while scoring a game-high 25 points. Branden Dawson had a breakout game, posting 14 points and 15 rebounds and is averaging 9.5 rebounds on the season. Denzel Valentine is tied for the team lead in scoring at 14.1 points, along with Trice.

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans are 7-2 at home.

2. Michigan State is one of the five Big Ten schools that Northwestern will face twice this season.

3. The Spartans are 3-4 against teams ranked in the BPI top 100 and have a bad loss to Texas Southern.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 78, Northwestern 69.