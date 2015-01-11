Michigan State 84, Northwestern 77 (OT): Travis Trice scored 18 points and added 10 assists and the host Spartans scored the first eight points of overtime on the way to the Big Ten win.

Denzel Valentine had 17 points for Michigan State (12-5, 3-1), which won its third consecutive game overall and fifth straight in the series. Branden Dawson had 13 points and nine rebounds, Gavin Schilling had 13 points and Bryn Forbes added 11 for the Spartans, who held Northwestern scoreless for the first 4:16 of the extra session.

Bryant McIntosh paced Northwestern (10-6, 1-2) with 18 points and Tre Demps added 17 points and six assists. JerShon Cobb scored all 12 of his points in the first half as the Wildcats rallied from double-digit deficits in both halves.

Cobb was 5-for-5 from the field as Northwestern erased a 14-point deficit and eventually took a 39-36 lead before settling for a 40-40 tie at the break. The Wildcats missed their first nine shots of the game but finished 15-of-26 from the field in the first half.

The Spartans didn’t take their first lead of the second half until 10:48 was left when Valentine nailed a 3-pointer as part of a 9-0 run and eventually opened up a 66-55 bulge. Northwestern tied the game with three minutes left and, after Demps and Valentine both sank two free throws, Demps missed a potential game-winning jumper with a second left in regulation and the game tied at 72.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Spartans coach Tom Izzo is 31-4 all-time against Northwestern. ... Demps was scoreless in the first half. ... Northwestern finished 12-for-25 from 3-point range.