Preview: Northwestern at Minnesota

Minnesota looks to return to winning ways when it hosts Northwestern on Wednesday. The Golden Gophers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end when they dropped a 90-71 decision to Indiana on Sunday and need to pick up victories in a hurry to avoid missing their fourth NCAA Tournament in the last five years. Minnesota hopes to continue its recent dominance over the Wildcats at Williams Arena by emerging victorious for the seventh time in the last eight meetings in Minneapolis.

Northwestern snapped a season-long 10-game losing streak by surprising Iowa 66-61 in overtime on Sunday. The Wildcats managed to score more than 60 points for the first time in four games and hope to build off the encouraging win over the Hawkeyes by halting a five-game road skid. “It’s been a tough month, but (Sunday) was a special win,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “Let’s start fresh, let’s rally around some of the things we do well and let’s regain our spirit and fight.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (11-14, 2-10 Big Ten): Freshman Bryant McIntosh led the way with 18 points and Tre Demps buried four 3-pointers en route to 16 points in the win over Iowa. Alex Olah added 11 points to go along with a career-high 13 rebounds and a season-best five blocked shots versus the Hawkeyes for his fifth double-double of the campaign. Nathan Taphorn scored three points in 13 minutes after missing the previous seven games with a foot injury.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (16-10, 5-8): Andre Hollins poured in a team-high 23 points against the Hoosiers, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Gophers were outrebounded 35-16 and gave up 18 3-pointers. “A lot of those shots we were right there on them and they knocked it down,” Hollins told reporters. “I guess it was just that type of night for them.” Minnesota is ranked 14th nationally in assists with 16.2 per game, but has dished out a total of 14 in its last two outings.

TIP-INS

1. The last two meetings have been decided by a combined seven points.

2. Minnesota has won four straight games at home.

3. Northwestern has lost eight of its last 10 conference road games.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 71, Northwestern 60