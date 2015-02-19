Northwestern 72, Minnesota 66: Bryant McIntosh scored 17 points and dished out six assists as the visiting Wildcats rode some hot 3-point shooting to earn a rare road victory in Big Ten play.

Alex Olah added 11 points and eight rebounds while Tre Demps produced 11 points and seven assists for Northwestern (12-14, 3-10), which has won back-to-back games after losing its previous 10. Nathan Taphorn tallied 11 points off the bench and Scottie Lindsey had 10 for the Wildcats, who knocked down 15 3-pointers.

Nate Mason led the way with 15 points for Minnesota (16-11, 5-9), which has given up 33 3-pointers in its last two games. Andre Hollins scored all 12 of his points in the second half to go along with six assists while Joey King also had 12 points for the Golden Gophers.

Vic Law drained three straight 3-pointers as part of a 16-0 surge to put Northwestern on top 52-42 before Hollins ended a field goal drought of over six minutes to trim the deficit to seven with just under 12 minutes left in the game. Hollins connected from beyond the arc to pull Minnesota within 66-62 with 1:12 remaining before the Wildcats sank six free throws in the final 40 seconds to preserve the victory.

Minnesota led 28-21 before Taphorn and McIntosh buried two 3-pointers apiece during a 12-0 surge to help Northwestern jump back in front by five. The Wildcats drilled nine 3-pointers in the first half, but Mason converted a four-point play with 38 seconds left to even the score at 36 heading into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northwestern has won the last two meetings in Minneapolis. … Northwestern G JerShon Cobb missed his third straight game with a foot injury. … Hollins passed Sam Jacobson for fourth place on Minnesota’s all-time scoring list.