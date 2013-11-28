Preview: Northwestern vs. Missouri

Despite starting the season 5-0, Missouri has made more news off the court than on it. The Tigers, who face Northwestern in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday, will be without 6-11 reserve forward Stefan Jankovic, who decided to transfer earlier in the week. That decision, combined with the ejection of a group of rowdy Missouri fans in consecutive home games, could become a distraction for the undefeated Tigers.

Perhaps a step up in competition will earn Missouri a bit more respect. Northwestern enters the contest at the Orleans Arena riding a three-game winning streak. After back-to-back losses against Stanford and Illinois State, the Wildcats have rebounded paced by fifth-year senior Drew Crawford, who is averaging 15.3 points for first-year coach Chris Collins.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (4-2): Alex Olah posted career highs of 18 points and five blocked shots as Northwestern rode a strong second-half shooting performance to a 72-59 win over Gardner-Webb last time out. Collins, who served under Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski for 13 years hopes to make an impact on the recruiting trails and his first class was recently ranked 21st. Northwestern has shot an average of 20 3-pointers a game.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-0): The Tigers’ play has been overshadowed by the antics of a group of fans called the Antlers who have been banished for shouting insensitive remarks at the visiting players. On the court, Missouri has yet to play a road game while rolling over the likes of Gardner-Webb and IUPUI by an average of 16.8 points. Jankovic, who scored nine points in the Tigers’ opener, left due to concerns over his limited playing time.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri leads the series 4-3.

2. The Wildcats are playing in Las Vegas for the first time since 1977 and are playing for the first time on Thanksgiving Day.

3. Northwestern plays UCLA on Friday, while Missouri will battle Nevada

PREDICTION: Missouri 78, Northwestern 70