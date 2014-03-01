Preview: Northwestern at Nebraska

Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a big hit in its last game and the Cornhuskers look to get back on track when struggling Northwestern visits on Saturday. Nebraska turned the ball over 15 times to lose at Illinois 60-49 on Wednesday, ending a five-game winning streak, and has three games left in the regular season – two at home where the Cornhuskers have won six in a row. Northwestern has dropped five consecutive contests, starting with a 53-49 defeat against Nebraska on Feb. 8.

Terran Petteway leads the Big Ten in scoring (18.2), but was held to 5-of-18 from the field against Illinois after averaging 26 points the previous three for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has won seven of nine overall and is 13-1 at home - losing only to No. 16 Michigan in the midst of a 0-4 Big Ten start. The Wildcats are averaging 56.6 points during their slide and are shooting 39.8 percent from the field overall.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-16, 5-10, Big Ten): The Wildcats lost three times by six or fewer during their losing streak, including a 61-56 defeat against Indiana on Saturday as leading scorer Drew Crawford (15.6) went only 2-of-10 from the field. JerShon Cobb, who is second on the team in scoring (12.2), is out indefinitely with a foot injury and Tre Demps (11.1) started his first game of the season Saturday, scoring 19. Center Alex Olah recorded his first career double-double versus Indiana with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (16-11, 8-7): After averaging 78 points in their previous two games, the Cornhuskers could only manage a season-low 49 at Illinois. Nebraska is at Indiana and hosts Wisconsin after Northwestern to end the regular season and will need more scoring depth after Petteway and Shavon Shields (11.9), who was 2-of-7 for eight points against Illinois. Walter Pitchford averaged 13 points over three games before scoring two Wednesday and Leslee Smith had nine – his most since Jan. 4 against Ohio State (11).

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska has held six straight opponents to less than 40 percent shooting from the field.

2. Crawford stands third on Northwestern’s all-time scoring list with 1,840 points – 60 behind Billy McKinney for second.

3. The Cornhuskers hold a 5-2 lead in the series, including a 64-49 victory at home last season.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 76, Northwestern 64