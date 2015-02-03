Preview: Northwestern at Nebraska

Northwestern and Nebraska will try to turn things around when they meet Tuesday in a Big Ten clash in Lincoln, Neb. Northwestern has lost seven straight, the last six by eight points or less, while Nebraska will be trying to avoid its first three-game losing streak after falling by double digits at Michigan and Minnesota last week. Terran Petteway, who averages 18.6 points for the Cornhuskers, is 5-for-19 from the floor in the last two games, and second-leading scorer Shavon Shields is 8-for-27.

Nebraska has played well at Pinnacle Bank Arena, owning a 4-1 mark in conference play, and the Cornhuskers beat the visiting Wildcats on the same floor last March. Shields had 17 points and 10 rebounds in that meeting and Northwestern center Alex Olah had 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and will also be looking to bounce back after scoring four points and grabbing one rebound against Purdue before fouling out. Nebraska will need to take better care of the basketball against the Wildcats after committing 15 of their 20 turnovers in the first half against Minnesota on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-11, 1-7 Big Ten): Bryant McIntosh continues his steady climb for the Wildcats, stringing together his two best back-to-back games in the last two contests. The freshman guard shot 10-for-14 and scored 21 points in a one-point loss to No. 13 Maryland on Jan. 25 and came back with 18 points on 7-for-12 from the floor in Saturday’s eight-point setback to Purdue. McIntosh has moved past Tre Demps as the team’s leading scorer at 12.7 points a game.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (12-9, 4-5): The Cornhuskers could use a third scoring option when Petteway and Shields are struggling, as they were the last two games, but the remaining three starters - Walter Pitchford, David Rivers and Benny Parker - have combined for seven games in double figures this season. Pitchford might be the best third option, but the 6-10 forward hasn’t reached double digits in the last eight games and has combined for eight points in the last three. Tarin Smith has seen his playing time increase the last five games, and the freshman guard seems on the verge of his first double-figure scoring game this season.

TIP-INS

1. Olah needs three blocked shots to tie Jim Pitts for fourth on the school’s career list (123).

2. Demps is the son of Dell Demps, the general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.

3. Shields needs nine points to become the 26th Nebraska player to reach 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 65, Northwestern 58