Preview: Northwestern at Nebraska

A .500 record after challenging itself against one of the more ambitious nonconference schedules in the country suggested the 2016-17 season was going to another long one for Nebraska, but it appears to have galvanized the team just in time for Big Ten action. Off to their best start in conference play in 41 years, the surging Cornhuskers set their sights on continuing their unlikely recent run Sunday when they host Northwestern.

Nebraska dropped to 5-6 following a 70-62 home loss to Gardner-Webb on Dec. 18 before pulling out an uninspiring 81-76 victory over Southern to avoid the school's first losing record in nonconference play since 1980-81, suggesting a third straight losing season was in the cards. Instead, the Cornhuskers opened league play by ending Indiana's 26-game home winning streak on Dec. 28 and handed Maryland only its second Big Ten home loss since joining the conference on New Year's Day before outlasting Iowa at home 93-90 in double overtime on Thursday. Alone atop the Big Ten standings, Nebraska will try to keep the good times rolling against the Wildcats, who swept the season series in 2015-16. However, Northwestern has dropped two in a row following a nine-game winning streak and could use some positive momentum as it continues a stretch in which it plays four of its first five - and five of its first seven - league games on the road.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-4, 1-2 Big Ten): In addition to averaging a team-high 15.4 points, 6-5 junior guard Scottie Lindsey (90.2 percent from the free throw line) has scored in double figures in every game this season and is one of two Wildcats (Bryant McIntosh, 89.5) shooting at least 89 percent from the stripe. McIntosh (12.3 points, team-high 5.6 assists) led all scorers with 21 points against Minnesota to become the 34th Northwestern player to hit the 1,000-point mark, while his five assists tied him with assistant coach Pat Baldwin for second on the program's career list at 452. Sophomore center Dererk Pardon returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous seven games due to injury, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds in 32 minutes.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-6, 3-0): While senior Tai Webster (team highs of 17.7 points and 4.1 assists) did a bit of everything Thursday with 23 points, seven assists, six boards and four steals, it is the emergence of sophomore backcourt mate Glynn Watson Jr. (15.5 points, league-high 2.3 steals) that has fueled the Cornhuskers' recent run. The 6-0 Illinois native averaged 12.6 points during the Cornhuskers' nonconference schedule but has more than doubled that with 25.7 points per game in Big Ten play, including a career-high 34 on 11-of-18 from the field and 7-of-8 beyond the arc versus Iowa. Freshman forward Jeriah Horne is averaging 11.5 points in 20.5 minutes off the bench during the winning streak after managing only 14 total points in 65 minutes of action over his 10 outings.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska is averaging 82 points during its four-game winning streak, as opposed to 68.1 during its 5-6 start. The Cornhuskers topped 82 points only once in their first 11 contests.

2. In his second collegiate game as a freshman last season, Pardon scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 12 boards - two shy off his personal best - in a win over the Cornhuskers.

3. This season marks only the seventh time since World War II the Cornhuskers have started conference play with three straight wins.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 76, Northwestern 73