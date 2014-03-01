Nebraska 54, Northwestern 47: Shavon Shields recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Cornhuskers held off the Wildcats for their seventh straight win at home.

Walter Pitchford contributed 10 points and nine rebounds while Terran Petteway scored 10 for Nebraska (17-11, 9-7 Big Ten). The Cornhuskers had a 40-29 edge on the boards and held Northwestern to 33.3 percent shooting en route to their sixth victory in their last seven overall.

Alex Olah collected 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks to lead the way for Northwestern (12-17, 5-11), which lost its sixth consecutive contest. Leading scorer Drew Crawford had 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and Tre Demps added 10, making only 3-of-15 from the field, for the Wildcats.

Northwestern trimmed its deficit to 31-30 with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game before three-point plays by Shields, Petteway and a 3-pointer by Ray Gallegos helped the Cornhuskers build a 13-4 run. Crawford’s 3-pointer pulled the Wildcats within 51-47 with 1:15 to go and they got the ball back, but a dunk by Shields sealed it with 7.2 seconds left.

Nebraska led by as many as nine in the first half with just under seven minutes left after Shields’ basket capped an 8-0 run. The Cornhuskers had a 21-14 edge on the boards and held Northwestern with 7-of-21 from the field, but Demps’ late 3-pointer brought the Wildcats within 26-22 at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cornhuskers have held their last seven opponents to under 40 percent shooting. … Northwestern announced Thursday that second-leading scorer G JerShon Cobb would be lost for the season with a foot injury. … Nebraska set an all-time home attendance record with a crowd of 15,978.