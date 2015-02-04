Nebraska 76, Northwestern 60: Terran Petteway scored 28 points and the Cornhuskers shot 62.8 percent from the floor in the victory against the visiting Wildcats.

Walter Pitchford added 14 points and Shavon Shields finished with 11 points and seven of Nebraska’s season-high 16 assists. David Rivers scored all six of his points off the bench in a decisive second-half run for the Cornhuskers (13-9, 5-5 Big Ten), who ended a two-game losing streak.

Alex Olah scored 16 points and freshman Scottie Lindsey matched his season high with 12 for Northwestern (10-12, 1-8), which has lost eight straight. Vic Law added 11 points off the bench for the Wildcats.

Nebraska put the game out of reach with a 17-0 run, which gave the Cornhuskers a 57-41 lead with 8:51 left in the game. Rivers started the surge with a jumper to give Nebraska the lead for good and added two more baskets from outside during the Northwestern scoreless stretch that lasted about 6 1/2 minutes.

The Cornhuskers gave away an eight-point lead in the first half, only to take it back and carry a 35-33 advantage into the break. The teams continued to trade leads over the first five minutes of the second half before the Wildcats went cold following a jump shot by Jeremiah Kreisberg that gave them a 41-40 lead with 15:19 left in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last time Nebraska shot at least 60 percent from the floor was Dec. 1, 2010 against Jackson State (30-for-50). … Shields went over 1,000 points for his career with his ninth point. … Northwestern freshman G Bryant McIntosh, who was 17-for-26 for 39 points in the previous two games, finished with three points on 1-for-6 from the floor.