Northwestern deals Nebraska its first Big Ten loss

Northwestern made 11 3-pointers and rallied from a halftime deficit Sunday to hand Nebraska its first Big Ten loss, a 74-66 decision at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Scottie Lindsey paced the Wildcats (13-4, 2-2) with 19 points and Vic Law added 15, all on 3-pointers. Center Dererk Pardon scored 13 as Northwestern finished at 51 percent from the field and 45.8 percent on 3-pointers.

Related Coverage Preview: Northwestern at Nebraska

Bryant McIntosh added 11 points, including a jumper with 58 seconds left that boosted Northwestern's lead to 70-63.

Tai Webster scored 17 points to pace the Cornhuskers (9-7, 3-1). Michael Jacobson added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and Evan Taylor chipped in 11 points.

Trailing 37-33 at halftime, Northwestern reeled Nebraska in and took the lead for good with 11:01 left when Lindsey drained a 3-pointer to make it 53-50. Northwestern nursed the lead to the finish line, converting four straight foul shots in the last minute to remove any doubt.

The Cornhuskers entered the game averaging 82 points in conference play and sinking 40 percent of their 3-point tries but were held to 6 of 16 on 3s and shot just 43.1 percent from the floor.

Each team finished with 30 rebounds, but the Wildcats were the better rebounding team in the second half, winning that battle 17-11.

The first half was composed entirely of major runs. Nebraska started with a 10-2 spurt, but Northwestern roared back with a 31-13 spurt, establishing a 33-23 lead with 2:37 left after McIntosh drilled a 3-pointer.

But the Cornhuskers struck back, scoring the last 14 points to enter intermission with a four-point lead. Webster, whose coast-to-coast layup regained the advantage for Nebraska, capped the run with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.