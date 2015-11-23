Preview: Northwestern vs. North Carolina

North Carolina will be losing its designation as the nation’s top-ranked team on Monday prior to opening play in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., against Northwestern. The Tar Heels opened the season with three straight victories before blowing a 16-point second-half lead and suffering a 71-67 road loss against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams scheduled the road game against Northern Iowa because it was a homecoming for standout guard Marcus Paige, who remains sidelined with a fractured left hand. The Tar Heels certainly missed Paige’s presence in their defeat but Williams was pointing fingers at himself. “Very disappointed in me, more so than my team,” Williams said afterward. “We acted like a team that had not been coached very well out there. We made a lot of mistakes.” The Wildcats have opened with three straight wins for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-0): The chance of springing an upset revolves around the shooting strokes of sophomore guard Bryant McIntosh (21.3 scoring average) and senior guard Tre Demps (15.3). McIntosh scored a career-high 32 points - he was 5-of-6 from 3-point range - and Demps added 22 points in Friday’s 83-80 overtime win over Columbia, and the duo takes 47.3 percent of the Wildcats’ shots. “There’s no question we rely on our guards,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “I was really proud of those two kids. I thought they played like stars against a really good backcourt.”

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (3-1): Sophomore forward Justin Jackson scored just 20 points through the first three games before exploding for a career-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting against Northern Iowa. Jackson is averaging 11.3 points as one of five Tar Heels scoring in double digits, but the club is basically operating without a go-to player with Paige off the floor. “He’s our best player offensively and defensively and as fine a young man as I’ve ever been around in my life, so I’d like to have him on the court,” Williams said. “But North Carolina still plays.”

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game meets either Kansas State or Missouri in Tuesday’s tournament championship game.

2. Junior F Kennedy Meeks (14.8 points, 10 rebounds) and senior F Brice Johnson (14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds) are both averaging double-doubles for the Tar Heels.

3. Wildcats C Alex Olah is shooting 65.2 percent from the floor while averaging 13.3 points and eight rebounds.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 70, Northwestern 57