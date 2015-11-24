EditorsNote: fixes scoring

No. 9 North Carolina 80, Northwestern 69

Ninth-ranked North Carolina shook off a loss in its last game to soundly defeat Northwestern 80-69 on Monday night in the second semifinal of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Tar Heels will face Kansas State in the championship game Tuesday night after K-State defeated Missouri 66-42 in the first semifinal. Northwestern will face Missouri in the consolation game.

The Tar Heels blew open a close game with a 23-5 run early in the second half. North Carolina (4-1) had six players in double figures, including forward Justin Jackson with 21 points.

Guard Tre Demps led Northwestern (3-1) with 21 points, including 17 in the second half. He was joined in double figures by guard Bryant McIntosh with 14 points, Scottie Lindsey with 11 and center Alex Olah with 10.

But there was not enough support for Demps. When he came out of the game with 8:42 left, he had scored 14 of the Wildcats’ 15 second-half points.

North Carolina quickly opened another 10-point lead to start the second half, but just like in the first half, Northwestern responded. Demps scored the first 12 points of the half for the Wildcats. His second 3-pointer of the half cut the lead to 48-46.

But the Tar Heels proved too much, answering with a 12-2 run to grab a 60-42 lead, the largest of the game to that point. Demps was finally joined in the Northwestern scoring column by forward Aaron Falzon with 12:26 left in the second half, but it was too late for the Wildcats.

North Carolina started quickly, assuming a 10-point lead at 18-8. But Northwestern ran off nine straight points to cut the lead to 18-17. The Tar Heels kept the lead most of the rest of the half but never could get comfortable.

When Olah hit a hook in the lane with 7:08 left and sank a free throw, the score was tied at 27. When guard Scottie Lindsey hit a 3-point shot from the right baseline, the Wildcats had their first lead of the game. They extended the lead to six points, but the Tar Heels finished the half on a 14-1 spurt to retake the lead at 43-36.