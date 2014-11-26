Preview: Northwestern vs. Northern Iowa

The Cancun Challenge got the perfect matchup forits championship game. Northwestern and Northern Iowa put their 5-0 records on the line Wednesday at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya after travelling diverseroutes through Tuesday’s Riviera Division semifinals. The Panthers tipped thingsoff with a fairly easy 73-54 victory over Virginia Tech, and the Wildcatsfollowed with a sometimes-ragged 55-46 win over Miami (Ohio).

Northwestern survived a second-half scorelessdrought of more than 10 minutes, but came to life with a 9-0 run that put thegame away. It was the Wildcats’ fourth single-digit win in five outings this season. Earlier, the Panthers never trailed against theHokies and used six first-half 3-pointers, and an 18-3 overall free-throwadvantage to record the program’s second victory in five games against ACCfoes.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-0): Starting frontcourtplayers Alex Olah and Vic Law came up big Tuesday for the Wildcats,scoring 13 points and pulling down eight rebounds apiece. They also combined torecord six of the team’s season-high 10 blocked shots and were an aggregate9-of-14 shooting from the field. Northwestern outrebounded Miami 37-29 andlimited the RedHawks to 31.3 percent shooting from the field, and coachChris Collins’ crew will need a repeat effort against the deep and disciplinedPanthers.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (5-0): The Panthers bring anexperienced group into the title contest with all five starters and 10 letterwinnersback from last season. It’s certainly showing on the court as the perennialMissouri Valley Conference power is off to its first 5-0 start since opening the 1999-2000 season with six consecutive victories. Guard Matt Bohannon had 13points and forward Seth Tuttle added 11 Tuesday to pace a balanced attack whichsaw seven players contribute six or more points.

TIP-INS

1. Freshman point guard Bryant McIntosh hasprovided a steady hand for Northwestern, posting a 27-12 assist-to-turnoverratio in five starts.

2. Northern Iowa has outshot each of its fiveopponents and outrebounded four of them.

3. Bolstered by Northwestern’s two U.S. wins lastweek and Tuesday’s victory, the Big Ten is an event-best 14-1all-time in the Cancun Challenge.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 67, Northwestern 55