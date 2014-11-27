(Updated: CORRECTS all times in graphs 4 and 5)

Northern Iowa 61, Northwestern 42: Tournament MVP Seth Tuttlescored 19 points and Nate Buss added 11 as the Panthers downed the Wildcats towin the Cancun Challenge Riviera Division championship.

Wyatt Lohaus had seven points, Wes Washpun addedsix and Matt Bohannon chipped in five for Northern Iowa, which is off to a 6-0 startfor the second time in the last 52 years. The Panthers also received four points and a team-high nine rebounds from Marvin Singleton as they posted a 36-28rebound advantage.

Freshman guard Bryant McIntosh, who scoredNorthwestern’s first 10 points, finished with a team-high 13 but was the onlyplayer to reach double figures for the Wildcats (5-1), who fell 13 points shy of theirprevious season scoring low. Alex Olah added eight points and fourrebounds for Northwestern but hit only 3-of-10 shots from the field, whileScottie Lindsey had seven points and Vic Law grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Northern Iowa took a 31-20 lead into the secondhalf, and Northwestern was able to trim the deficit to single digits onlyonce at 33-24 on an Olah jumper with 17:59 left. The Wildcats did pullwithin 10 again at 45-35, but the Panthers scored the next seven points andnever looked back.

Northwestern scored the first five points and held an 18-14 lead with 10:14 to play in the opening half. Buss,however, drained 3-pointers on back-to-back trips down the floor to ignite a17-0 Panthers spree over the ensuing 9:40, and a Gavin Skelly bucket in the final 34seconds was all the Wildcats scored the rest of the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Iowa claimed its third regular-seasontournament title in the last four years, adding it to the 2010 Las Vegas Classicand 2011 South Padre Island Invitational crowns. … Northwestern shot aseason-low 30.2 percent from the field, including 5-of-21 from3-point range. … The Big Ten and Missouri Valley Conference own matching14-2 all-time Cancun Challenge records.