Preview: Northwestern vs. Notre Dame

The Barclays Center served as the first stop for Notre Dame's unlikely Elite Eight run last season, and the Fighting Irish hope they can build more fond memories at the venue in March when they return for the ACC tournament. Following their third straight win in Brooklyn, N.Y., in less than a year, Notre Dame looks to keep the good times rolling as it faces Northwestern in the championship game of the Legends Classic on Tuesday.

In their previous visit to Barclays Center this spring, the Fighting Irish rallied from a 12-point halftime to beat Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year before getting a go-ahead tip-in with 1.5 seconds remaining to edge Stephen F. Austin. "I said the karma would still be here; we're comfortable in this building. I'd love to get one more tomorrow night and then to come back in March and try to get some. But there's no question, the familiarity and the memories," coach Mike Brey said after his Fighting Irish defeated Colorado 89-83 in Monday's semifinals. The Wildcats earned the right to face Notre Dame by staging a 19-1 run spanning the first and second halves to upset No. 21 Texas 77-58. "We had a very tough loss (70-68) Wednesday in Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler; teams can go two separate ways after a loss like that: You can go on a little bit of a tailspin or you can rally together and come out fighting. There was never a doubt in my mind that our guys were going to keep fighting," Wildcats coach Chris Collins told reporters.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-1): Even though leading scorer Vic Law (17.5 points) took a back seat offensively to some of his teammates with only nine points Monday, the sophomore forward knocked down one of his two 3-point attempts and is 12-for-16 beyond the arc this season. Law, who had led the team in scoring in each of the first three contests, drew Collins' ire for what appeared to be taunting in the waning seconds in the Texas game, drawing a technical foul as a result. Bryant McIntosh led four Wildcats in double figures with a season-high 20 points, while sophomore center Dererk Pardon posted his second career double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (4-0): Junior forward Bonzie Colson (team-high averages of 20 points and nine rebounds) has stepped up to fill the void left behind by double-double machine Zach Auguste and produced his first one of the season Monday, finishing with 22 points and a career-high tying 12 boards. V.J. Beachem (18 points, five rebounds, 1.5 steals) suffered through a season-worst 5-for-15 performance from the field, yet the 6-8 senior still tallied 17 points and a season-high seven boards. Matt Farrell (11.3 points) was one of four players in double figures after he erupted for a career-best 20 points to go along with a team-high six assists, while defensive stopper Steve Vasturia (13.8 points) added 17 points against the Buffaloes.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame went 27-of-29 from the foul line versus Colorado — the five starters connected on all 25 of their attempts — and is shooting 86.6 percent from the stripe this season.

2. Law is 22-of-35 from the field this season despite taking 45.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

3. The Irish have topped 80 points and registered no more than nine turnovers in every game.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 76, Northwestern 65