Farrell lifts Notre Dame past Northwestern

Matt Farrell scored five points in the final seconds, leading Notre Dame to a 70-66 win over Northwestern on Tuesday in the final of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in New York.

Farrell's driving layup with 14 seconds to play produced a three-point play that gave the Irish a 68-66 lead.

After Bryant McIntosh missed a driving field-goal attempt, Farrell pulled down the rebound and was fouled. His two free throws sealed the win.

Farrell finished with 18 points and six assists, and Steve Vasturia added 18 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame (5-0). Bonzie Colson contributed 13 points and a game-high 11 boards.

Scottie Lindsey scored 17 points to pace Northwestern (3-2). Vic Law finished with 15 points for the Wildcats, and Nathan Taphorn had 12 off the bench.

Neither team shot well from the floor, with the Irish making 22 of 53 attempts (41.5 percent) and the Wildcats hitting 24 of 56 (42.9 percent). Notre Dame's big advantage came at the foul line, where it hit 18 of 24 to just 6 of 7 for Northwestern. That helped the Irish overcome the Wildcats' 37-26 rebounding advantage.

Notre Dame led by four at the break and was on top by 12 points early in the second half, but Northwestern got back within one before the midpoint of the half. A McIntosh basket in the final minute gave the Wildcats a one-point lead, but they couldn't hold off Farrell in the end.

Notre Dame returns home to face Chicago State on Saturday. The Irish don't play a game on an opponent's home court until they travel to Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve.

Northwestern plays host to Bryant on Friday. The Wildcats dropped their only true road game to date, at Butler on Nov. 16, and they don't leave the Chicago area again until playing at Penn State on Dec. 27.

In the Legends Classic's third-place game, Colorado beat No. 22 Texas 68-54.