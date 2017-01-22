Preview: Northwestern at Ohio State

Northwestern is trending toward its first NCAA Tournament berth, a path that the Wildcats hope continues Sunday against host Ohio State. The Wildcats have won three in a row, allowing an average of 60 points during the streak.

In its last game, Northwestern harassed Iowa defensively for 40 minutes in an impressive 89-54 rout. "You close your eyes and you envision a night like tonight," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "That's what I dreamed of. It was as loud as it's been in (Welsh-Ryan Arena) since I've been here." The Wildcats' starters were terrific, led by Scottie Lindsey (22 points, eight rebounds) and Bryant McIntosh (20 points, 10 assists). Ohio State, meanwhile, has posted back-to-back close wins after starting the conference season 0-4.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (15-4, 4-2 Big Ten): Lindsey averages a team-high 15.8 points and has a team-leading 41 3-pointers, although five other Wildcats players have made at least a dozen 3s. Vic Law (14.2 points) has registered double-digit points in seven straight games and has made 13 straight foul shots over the last four contests. McIntosh (12.3 points), who recently passed the 1,000-point plateau for his career, had been 5-of-20 in his previous two games before going 9-of-11 versus Iowa.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (12-7, 2-4): Top scorer Jae'Sean Tate (14.1 points) has failed to reach his scoring average in three straight games and also has failed to reach his rebounding average (6.3) in any of those contests. JaQuan Lyle (12.3 points) has shot nearly 54 percent over the last four games and is 11-of-17 from the arc during that stretch. Marc Loving (11.4) made the winning layup with under a second left against Nebraska on Wednesday and is looking to post back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season.

TIP-INS

1. Seven of Northwestern's eight leading scorers shoot at least 70 percent from the foul line. At 76.3 percent, the Wildcats rank 18th nationally.

2. After this one, the Wildcats play three of their next four games and five of their next seven games at home.

3. Tate has missed 18 of his 22 3-point attempts this season.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 66, Ohio State 63