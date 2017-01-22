Northwestern ends 40-year dry spell at Ohio State

Northwestern won in Columbus, Ohio, for the first time in 40 years and took another step toward an even bigger first.

The Wildcats were 9 of 10 from the foul line in the last 80 seconds and held off Ohio State 74-72 on Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena.

Northwestern is now 16-4 (5-2 in the Big Ten) as they try to secure the first NCAA Tournament bid in school history.

The loss was third at home this season for the Buckeyes (12-8, 2-4).

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern's leading scorer, scored five points during an 11-3 run that made it 63-58 with 3:07 to play.

Ohio State made three 3-pointers in the final minute, but the Wildcats closed it out at the line.

Lindsey finished with 19 points to lead Northwestern. He has reached double figures in scoring in every game this season.

Jae'Sean Tate scored 14 points to lead Ohio State, which shot 45 percent from the field but just 52 percent from the free-throw line.

JaQuan Lyle had 13 points and Trevor Thompson added 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Northwestern, which made 10 of its last 14 shots from the floor in the first half, was 0 of 8 to start the second and Ohio State scored eight straight to regain the lead.

Ohio State shot 52 percent from the field in the first half but committed eight turnovers and trailed 36-31 at intermission. Northwestern had a 10-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Northwestern runs of 10-0 and 9-0 bookended a 3-pointer and layup by Ohio State's Kam Williams as the Wildcats took their biggest lead of the first half at 36-28 inside the final minute of the half.

Ohio State made 11 of its first 17 shots from the floor and led 23-17 before Northwestern's run.

Northwestern, which hadn't won in Columbus since 1977, hosts Nebraska on Thursday. The Buckeyes welcome Minnesota on Wednesday.