Preview: Northwestern at Penn State

Northwestern senior guard Tre Demps is finishing his career on a hot note and looks to score in double digits for the eighth consecutive game when the Wildcats visit Penn State in Thursday’s Big Ten contest. Demps scored 24 points and matched his career best of six 3-pointers in Saturday’s 98-59 drubbing of Rutgers and is averaging 19.9 points over the last seven contests.

Demps, who scored 22 points in a 71-62 home loss to the Nittany Lions on Jan. 16, said he and senior center Alex Olah are intent on getting the most out of their remaining time at Northwestern. “For the rest of the season, we want to try and set the tone,” Demps told reporters. “There’s a sense of urgency that comes naturally when you realize the games are winding down. You don’t want any regrets, so you just try to leave it all out on the court every game, every practice.” Penn State is tied for ninth place in the Big Ten with the Wildcats and had won four of five games prior to being routed by Michigan State 88-57 on Saturday. Senior forward Brandon Taylor, the team’s leading scorer at 16.1 points per game, had just two against the Spartans to end a streak of 16 consecutive double-digit outings.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (18-11, 6-10 Big Ten): Sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh has emerged as a stellar player with season averages of 13.7 points and 6.8 assists and he already ranks fourth in school history with 348 career helpers. McIntosh had a career-best 13 assists in the beatdown of Rutgers and has reached double digits four times - the first player in school history to have multiple games of 10 or more assists in the same season. Demps is averaging a team-high 15.2 points while Olah is averaging 11.1 points and leads the team in rebounding (5.3) and blocked shots (34).

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-14, 6-10): Sophomore guard Shep Garner has strung together three straight 20-point outings and is averaging 20.5 points over the past four games to raise his season average to 14.3. Garner, who has made a team-leading 66 3-pointers, has gone 18-of-37 from behind the arc in those four games and has made at least four in each contest. Sophomore forward Payton Banks (9.7) displayed signs of ending a shooting slump by scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers against Michigan State after going 12-of-47 from the field over the previous six games.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State has won three of the past four meetings.

2. The Wildcats made 17 3-pointers against Rutgers - their most ever in a Big Ten contest.

3. Nittany Lions senior F Donovon Jack has 97 career blocked shots, two behind sixth-place Carvin Jefferson (1975-79) on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Penn State 66, Northwestern 63