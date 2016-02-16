Preview: Northwestern at Purdue

No. 16 Purdue has reached 20 wins for the eighth time in Matt Painter’s 11 seasons as coach and the Boilermakers look to bolster their position in the Big Ten race when they host Northwestern on Tuesday. Purdue, which stands 14-1 at home, is in a three-way tie for sixth in the league race after suffering a 61-56 road loss to Michigan on Saturday.

The Boilermakers were outrebounded 39-35 in the loss to the Wolverines, marking the first time all season they were beaten on the boards in a game. Purdue owns an average edge of 10.8 rebounds per game and has won six of its last nine games despite the slip-up against Michigan. The Wildcats are in 10th place in the Big Ten and had lost six of seven games before posting a 58-56 home win over Illinois on Saturday. Senior guard Tre Demps, who has a team-leading 14.8 scoring average, recorded 18 points against the Fighting Illini to raise his career total to 1,403 - four behind 11th place Shon Morris (1984-88) on the school ledger.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (17-9, 5-8 Big Ten): Reserve sophomore guard Scottie Lindsey scored 18 points against Illinois and has reached double digits in three of the past four games after being benched against Michigan State on Jan. 28 by coach Chris Collins. ”As a coach, I didn’t want to have to do that, but I felt that was what he needed to maybe get that jolt that we were looking for,“ Collins told reporters after the Illinois game. ”Fortunately for us, ever since that game he’s had a renewed fire and he’s really played well for us.” Sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 assists and his 174 total assists are a single-season school record.

ABOUT PURDUE (20-6, 8-5): Senior center A.J. Hammons had just four rebounds against Michigan to halt a streak of three consecutive double-doubles and he leads the Boilermakers in scoring (14.5) and blocked shots (64). Hammons averages eight rebounds per game, which ranks second behind freshman forward Caleb Swanigan, who averages 9.9 points and 8.6 rebounds. Senior guard Rapheal Davis (9.5) is a solid defender but a streaky offensive performer - he had just four points against Michigan after matching his career best of 24 against Michigan State in the previous game.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has won six of the past nine meetings.

2. Boilermakers sophomore F Vince Edwards (10.2 average) is just 8-of-36 shooting over the past four contests.

3. The Wildcats have made nine or more 3-pointers in each of their last four games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 62, Northwestern 54