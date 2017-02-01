Preview: Northwestern at Purdue

Northwestern is making some noise on the basketball court, and the Wildcats seek their seventh consecutive victory when they visit No. 24 Purdue on Wednesday. The Wildcats have won six consecutive conference games -- the program's longest streak since winning seven in a row in 1932-33 -- and appear to be headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Northwestern's 18-4 record represents the best 22-game start in school history, and coach Chris Collins is worrying that all the rare hoopla surrounding the program could torpedo its special season. "I worry about it every second," Collins told reporters. "As a coach you're always worrying about things that could derail what you've got going good. It's a fine line. I love that people are taking notice of what these guys are doing. I'm very proud of that. I'm very proud of the success so far. But yet I also know how much basketball we still need to play, and understand the fine line between winning and losing in this conference." Purdue resides in fourth place in the Big Ten -- one game behind the Wildcats -- but has lost two of its last five games after falling 83-80 to Nebraska on Sunday. Boilermakers sophomore power forward Caleb Swanigan leads the nation with 18 double-doubles and ranks second nationally in rebounding (12.7 per game).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (18-4, 7-2 Big Ten): Junior point guard Bryant McIntosh ranks third on the team in scoring (12.8) and first in assists (5.7), and he has declared that "this isn't the same Northwestern" as the victory total grows. "We have to get a little bit tougher, and then we can be really, really good," McIntosh told reporters. "We feel we are really good, but we can be even better, which I think is scary. That's the fun part. Going in each and every day, and understanding what everyone thinks of this program, and allowing that to be a little bit of a fire in our belly, and it stokes right there." Junior guard Scottie Lindsey averages a team-best 15.4 points while sophomore forward Vic Law contributes 14 points per game.

ABOUT PURDUE (17-5, 6-3): Swanigan is a leading candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year and is averaging 18.5 points while knocking down 50 percent of his 44 3-point attempts for a team with five double-digit scorers. Junior point guard Dakota Mathias, who scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers in the loss to Nebraska has made a team-leading 49 3-pointers while averaging 10 points per game. Junior center Isaac Haas is shooting 62.3 percent while averaging 13.4 points, and junior forward Vince Edwards (11.5) and freshman guard Carsen Edwards (10.9) also are scoring in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. The Boilermakers won last season's lone meeting and have won seven of the past 10 matchups.

2. Purdue is 39-5 at Mackey Arena against Northwestern.

3. Wildcats senior G Sanjay Lumpkin (6.9 points) scored a season-best 15 in Sunday's 68-55 over Indiana after failing to reach double digits in the previous eight contests.

PREDICTION: Purdue 64, Northwestern 62