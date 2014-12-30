Preview: Northwestern at Rutgers

Northwestern looks for its fourth straight victory when it begins Big Ten play on the road against Rutgers on Tuesday. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games - including a 76-55 triumph over Northern Kentucky on Saturday - and hope to win their conference opener for the first time since the 2005-06 season. “For us to get the nine wins is a really good start to the season,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “Now we’ll get what we earn in the league.”

Rutgers is set for its first conference game as a member of the Big Ten after a dramatic 59-58 win over Monmouth on Sunday. Myles Mack drilled a long jumper as time expired to give the Scarlet Knights their second consecutive win and fourth in their last five games. Rutgers hopes to build off its last-second victory and take the momentum into conference play as it begins life in the Big Ten with three of its first four games in the friendly confines of the Louis Brown Athletic Center.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (9-4): Tre Demps leads the team in scoring (11.5) and matched a career high with 23 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists in the win over Northern Kentucky. Freshman guard Bryant McIntosh continued his stellar play by adding 15 points and five rebounds to finish in double figures for the sixth straight time. JerShon Cobb, who averaged 12.2 points last season, has missed five consecutive games due to multiple injuries but is expected to return in a limited role against the Scarlet Knights.

ABOUT RUTGERS (8-5): Mack, who tops the team in scoring (13.8) and assists (4.8), tallied a game-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists in the win over Monmouth. “I grew up in my backyard, 3-2-1 shooting the ball,” Mack told reporters after his game-winning shot. “Times like this, that’s what you live for growing up as a kid.” Bishop Daniels added 12 points and dished out a career-high five assists to finish in double figures for the third time this season.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern has lost eight straight Big Ten openers.

2. Mack moved into sixth place on Rutgers’ all-time list for assists with 353.

3. The Wildcats have held six opponents to less than 60 points.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 69, Rutgers 67