Preview: Northwestern at Rutgers

Northwestern looks to win back-to-back Big Ten road games for the first time in over a year when it tangles with Rutgers on Thursday. The Wildcats ended a two-game slide with a gritty 74-66 victory against red-hot Nebraska on Sunday and hope to build on the victory by beating the Scarlet Knights for the third consecutive time.

"We know we have good players and we know we have a good team but can we be tough enough?" Northwestern head coach Chris Collins told reporters. "In this league you have to be incredibly tough to win." Rutgers is heading in the wrong direction after a 68-62 loss to Iowa extended its losing skid to five games. The Scarlet Knights have dropped 36 of their last 37 Big Ten games since shocking then-No. 4 Wisconsin on Jan. 11, 2015, and they hope to turn their fortunes around by avenging a 98-59 setback to Northwestern last season. Rutgers returns to the friendly confines of the Louis Brown Athletic Center after playing four of its last five games on the road and aims to end a five-game conference losing skid by beating the Wildcats for the first time since Dec. 27, 2003.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (13-4, 2-2 Big Ten): Junior guard Scottie Lindsey led the Wildcats with 19 points in the win over Nebraska and has scored in double figures in all 17 games this season. Vic Law drained five 3-pointers en route to 15 points while Dererk Pardon added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and pulled down five rebounds to help the Wildcats hand the Cornhuskers their first Big Ten defeat. Junior guard Bryant McIntosh scored 11 points and dished out four assists to move into second place on the program's all-time list with 456.

ABOUT RUTGERS (11-6, 0-4 Big Ten): Deshawn Freeman scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and pulled down 13 rebounds in the loss to Iowa to register his seventh double-double of the season. Corey Sanders and Nigel Johnson each added 13 points against the Hawkeyes but the Scarlet Knights shot just 38.4 percent from the field and turned the ball over 17 times. "We have to get better and do a few things on our end to get us over the hill and get a win," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell told reporters. "It's not easy and we've played three out of our first four games on the road against really good teams."

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern has won six of the last seven meetings with Rutgers.

2. Sanders has scored in double figures 32 times in 44 career games.

3. The Wildcats have lost seven of their last 10 Big Ten road games dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 71, Rutgers 66