Strong second half carries Northwestern past Rutgers

Thanks to 23 points from Vic Law and a strong second half, Northwestern pulled away from Rutgers for a 69-60 win Thursday night at the Louis Brown Athletic Center.

The Wildcats (14-4, 3-2 Big Ten) shot 51.7 percent from the floor and outscored Rutgers 44-32 in the final 20 minutes. It was a stark contrast from the first half in which Northwestern shot 9-for-34 (26.5 percent) from the field and scored just 25 points.

Law, a sophomore forward, hit seven of his 14 shots from the floor, all nine of his free throws and grabbed eight rebounds.

Law was one of three Northwestern players in double figures. Junior wing Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern's leading scorer, added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Freshman guard Isiah Brown scored 11 points for Northwestern -- all in the first half.

Northwestern made just 15 percent (3-of-20) of its 3-pointers, but the Wildcats capitalized from the charity stripe, going 18-for-20 on free throws. Chris Collins' team also held a 49-41 advantage on the glass

Defensively, the Wildcats set a school record with 15 blocks. Sophomore center Derek Pardon had eight of those blocks to go with 11 rebounds and eight points.

It was the second win in a row for the Wildcats, who beat Nebraska on Sunday.

Rutgers struggled on offense all game. The Scarlet Knights (11-7, 0-5) hit only one of their 12 3-point attempts. They shot just 31.9 percent from the field and also missed eight of their 23 free-throw attempts.

Sophomore guard Corey Sanders had a team-high 18 points and also dished out four assists. Junior forward Deshawn Freeman added 12 points for Rutgers and was the only other player to score in double figures.

Thursday marked the sixth consecutive loss for Rutgers, which has not won a game since beating Fordham on Dec. 18. Rutgers lost its first 17 conference games a season ago.