Preview: Northwestern at Stanford

One game after allowing 112 points in a loss to BYU, Stanford is making defense a priority heading into Thursday’s contest against visiting Northwestern. The Cardinal yielded an average of 66.5 points per game last season, but they looked overmatched at times against the sharp-shooting Cougars. “We need to grow up and learn from this lesson and get better from it, because we are going to hang our hat on defense,” said coach Johnny Dawkins. “We are going to have a defensive identity.”

The Cardinal are facing a Northwestern team riding high after first-year coach Chris Collins recorded his first career victory Saturday with a 72-55 decision over Eastern Illinois. Collins and Dawkins have a lot in common – both are Duke graduates and former Blue Devils assistant coaches – but their teams are facing different expectations. Northwestern was picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten’s standings, while Dawkins is under pressure to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his six years at Stanford.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (1-0): Drew Crawford, the Big Ten’s active leading scorer, posted his fourth career double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds against Eastern Illinois. Point guard JerShon Cobb returned after missing last season for an academic-related suspension and collected a career-high eight assists, while guard Dave Sobolewski and wing Sanjay Lumpkin scored nine points apiece. The Wildcats were also encouraged by the play of 7-foot-1 forward Alex Olah, who had eight points and eight rebounds.

ABOUT STANFORD (1-1): Point guard Chasson Randle scored a career-high 33 points and forward Dwight Powell added 28 against BYU, but the team needs more production from the rest of its lineup in order to contend in the Pac-12. Senior forward Josh Huestis grabbed a game-high nine rebounds against the Cougars, but has missed 15 of his first 20 shots this season. Forward Anthony Brown, who missed nearly all of last season with a hip injury, has provided a boost on both ends of the floor while averaging 15 points and five rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford leads the all-time series with Northwestern 5-2, including 3-0 on its home court.

2. Randle and Sobolewski were AAU teammates for the Illinois Wolves.

3. Olah scored a career-high 16 points in Northwestern’s 70-68 loss to Stanford on Dec. 21, 2012.

PREDICTION: Stanford 67, Northwestern 64