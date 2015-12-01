Preview: Northwestern at Virginia Tech

Northwestern takes to the road for the first time this season, facing a Virginia Tech team on Tuesday that is 3-1 this season in Blacksburg. Both teams have bounced back after losing to top 10 teams during the last week - Northwestern lost to No. 8 North Carolina while Virginia Tech fell to No. 5 Iowa Sate.

The Wildcats hope to ride the spark provided by 6-5 sophomore swingman Scottie Lindsey, who posted a career-high 27 points on 6-of-7 3-point shooting in a win over New Orleans. “He is a big X-factor for us,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “When he is rolling like that, it makes us that much more dangerous.” Virginia Tech gutted out an overtime win against UAB to recover from lopsided loss to Iowa State. “I thought it was a big win in a lot of ways. How we responded in the second half to beat a team that made the NCAA Tournament last year means a lot,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams told reporters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-1): Sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh (team-leading 17.3 points per game, 6.1 assists) continues to impress, after scoring 13 points and handing out seven assists against New Orleans. Grad student and Virginia Tech transfer Joey van Zegeren, a 6-10 forward who averages 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, has played valuable minutes off the bench and faces a team for which he played in 76 games during the last three seasons. Tre Demps (16 points) and Alex Olah (10.3) are other double-figure scorers for the Big Ten program.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-2): Redshirt junior Seth Allen, a 6-1 guard, had a monster game against UAB, scoring 23 points to spark a bench that contributed 40 points. South Florida transfer Zach LeDay leads the team with a 19 ppg scoring average, and is coming off a 15-point, 10-rebound performance. Freshman swingman Chris Clarke posted 10 points and 16 rebounds against UAB for his second double-double of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech averages 46.2 rebounds per game, good for 15th in the nation.

2. Northwestern is shooting 47.8 percent from the floor as a team, while holding opponents to a 40.3-percent clip.

3. The Hokies begin a stretch of seven home games among their next nine.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 72, Virginia Tech 66