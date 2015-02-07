Preview: Northwestern at Wisconsin

No. 4 Wisconsin looks to extend its winning streak to six games when it hosts Northwestern on Saturday. The Badgers have won nine straight Big Ten games at the Kohl Center - including an impressive 92-78 victory over Indiana on Tuesday - and set their sights on beating the Wildcats for the eighth time in the last nine meetings. Wisconsin’s last five wins in the series have come by an average margin of 24.4 points as it hopes to stretch its 1 1/2-game lead atop the conference standings.

Northwestern has dropped eight consecutive games - including an 81-58 setback to the Badgers on Jan. 4 - since beginning Big Ten play with a 51-47 win over Rutgers on Dec. 30. The luckless Wildcats have dropped three games by two points or fewer during their skid and have lost seven of their last nine conference road contests dating back to last season. However, Northwestern pulled off the 65-56 upset at Wisconsin last year and hopes that lightning strikes twice in Madison.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-12, 1-8 Big Ten): Alex Olah led the way with 16 points and dished out four assists while Scottie Lindsey added 12 points in the loss to Nebraska on Tuesday. “I just wanted to bounce back from the Purdue game and give everything for the team,” Olah told reporters. “I was just running hard to the basket and getting wide-open layups.” Freshman Bryant McIntosh - who leads the team in scoring (12.2) and assists (4.5) - was limited to three points on 1-of-6 shooting against Nebraska.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (20-2, 8-1): Frank Kaminsky scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and pulled down six rebounds in the win over the Hoosiers on Tuesday. “Most of our offense ran through the post,” Kaminsky told reporters. “We knew we had a size advantage and we knew we had to take advantage of it.” Nigel Hayes made all five of his shots from the floor en route to 16 points while John Gasser scored 11 and is one start shy of moving into sole possession of first place on the school’s all-time list at 127.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won 14 of the last 15 meetings in Madison.

2. Northwestern has been held to 60 points or less in five of its nine conference games.

3. The Badgers have won six of their eight Big Ten games this season by double digits.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Northwestern 52