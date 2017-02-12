Preview: Northwestern at Wisconsin

Fifth-ranked Wisconsin looks to extend its home winning streak to 20 games when it tangles with Northwestern in a key Big Ten matchup on Sunday. The Badgers have won eight consecutive games, including a 70-69 overtime victory against Nebraska on Thursday, to remain 1.5 games ahead of No. 18 Purdue at the top of the conference standings, and hopes to pull away by avenging a 70-65 defeat to the Wildcats last season.

Wisconsin has won its 13 home games this season by average margin of 24 points and aims to take another step toward its second Big Ten regular-season title in three years. Northwestern suffered another setback in its quest to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in program history following a disappointing 68-61 loss to Illinois on Tuesday. The Wildcats have dropped back-to-back games for the first time in over a month, and hope to bounce back by beating a ranked opponent in Big Ten play for the first time since a 65-56 victory over then 16th-ranked Wisconsin on Jan. 29, 2014. "We've got a good bunch in the locker room but they're down obviously," Northwestern head coach Chris Collins told reporters. "They're saying the right things and we've got to keep playing."

TV: 6:30 pm. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (18-6, 7-4 Big Ten): Junior guard Scottie Lindsey, who leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game, missed his second straight contest due to mono and is out indefinitely. Junior guard Bryant McIntosh scored a game-high 21 points and dished out four assists to move within four of becoming the second player in program history to record 500 assists in his career. Vic Law flirted with a double-double as he added 16 points and nine rebounds while Nathan Taphorn finished with five points in 17 minutes after missing the previous game with an ankle injury.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (21-3, 10-1): Senior forward Nigel Hayes led the way with 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.4 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Badgers past Nebraska. Zak Showalter went 4-of-6 from 3-point range en route to 15 points while Bronson Koenig added 12 against the Cornhuskers. "We know that we're getting everyone's best shot and we haven't clicked on all cylinders yet," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters. "We need to get better but give credit to our guys as they found a way to gut it out."

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won nine of the last 11 meetings with Northwestern.

2. McIntosh is averaging 21 points and 5.3 assists over his last three games.

3. The Badgers lead the Big Ten in scoring defense (60.2).

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 67, Northwestern 65