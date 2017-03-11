Following Northwestern's win at Wisconsin last month, fourth-year coach Chris Collins reminded reporters the Badgers were the team his Wildcats are trying to emulate. One day shy of a month later, Collins will try to get sixth-seeded Northwestern its third straight victory against No. 2 seed Wisconsin on Saturday in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament in Washington D.C.

The Wildcats advanced to the semifinals for the first time in the 20-year history of this event with Friday's 72-64 victory over third-seeded Maryland, taking control of the game in the second half thanks to a 20-2 run and generating 25 points off 14 turnovers by the Terrapins. Bryant McIntosh, who fueled Friday's upset with 16 points and six assists, played an even bigger role in Northwestern's 66-59 victory over the Badgers on Feb. 12, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. That loss to the Wildcats triggered a 1-5 stretch for Wisconsin, but the Badgers appear to be back on track after beating No. 10 seed Indiana 70-60 in Friday's quarterfinals. The win was a second straight since the slide for Wisconsin, which will attempt to the reach the Big Ten tournament title game for the seventh time.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (23-10): McIntosh (team-high 14.6 points, league-best 5.4 assists), who has averaged 26.5 points per game in his last two games against Wisconsin, took most of the offensive load upon himself in last month's meeting, shooting 10-for-23 from the field as second-leading scorer Scottie Lindsey (14.1 points) was sidelined with mononucleosis. Lindsey and Vic Law (12.7) each had a team-high 17 points Friday and combined with McIntosh for 50 of the team's 72 points, as each member of the trio hit two 3-pointers and combined to shoot 17-for-29 from the field. Sophomore center Dererk Pardon grabbed at least eight boards for the sixth time in seven games against Maryland and has posted 17 points to go along with 16 rebounds this weekend.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (24-8): On the same day he joined Frank Kaminsky as the only Badger to be named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nation's best center), Ethan Happ (13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds) posted his ninth double-double of the season Friday with 14 points and 12 boards. Bronson Koenig (team-high 14.2 points) led Wisconsin with 16 points against Indiana and has picked up his play on the offensive end over the last five contests, averaging 19.2 points in that span. D’Mitrik Trice (13 points), Zak Showalter (12) and Nigel Hayes (10) each reached double figures as well Friday, marking only the third time this season Wisconsin had five players score at least 10 points in the same game.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face No. 8 seed Michigan or fourth-seeded Minnesota in the championship game Sunday.

2. Northwestern is shooting 57.7 percent (56-of-97) from the field and 45.7 percent (16-of-35) beyond the arc in Washington. The Wildcats have also outrebounded their two opponents 65-43 at this event.

3. Koenig has drained at least four 3-pointers four times over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 65, Northwestern 64