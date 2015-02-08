Wisconsin boosts winning streak to six

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin posted its sixth straight win behind a career performance from sophomore guard Bronson Koenig.

Koenig scored a career-high 16 points and made 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range as the fifth-ranked Badgers routed Northwestern 65-50 on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

The victory gave Wisconsin (21-2, 9-1) a two-game lead in the Big Ten standings over No. 17 Maryland, which is 7-3 in conference play.

Koenig has started seven consecutive games at point guard in place of senior Traevon Jackson, who broke his right foot on Jan. 11 in the second half of the Badgers’ loss at Rutgers. Jackson had surgery on the foot and is expected to return in March in time for the Big Ten tournament.

Entering Saturday’s game, Koenig was averaging 12 points and shooting 53.8 percent from 3-point range (14 of 36) in six victories.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins said Koenig’s shooting has been beneficial and adds a different element for the Badgers compared to when the Wildcats faced Jackson in Wisconsin’s 81-58 win at Northwestern early last month.

Related Coverage Preview: Northwestern at Wisconsin

“Koenig is a little bit better shooter than Traevon,” Collins said. “Traevon maybe has the ability to get fouled and get in the paint and create off the bounce, but they’re both great players.”

Koenig, who drained three of his 3-point baskets at the tail end of the shot clock against the Wildcats, said he has become more comfortable because of his increased role.

In 10 games this season, Koenig is shooting a team-high 52.6 percent from 3-point range(20 of 38).

“Confidence is everything, especially with shooting,” Koenig said. “The past couple weeks, my confidence has grown quite a bit. Obviously, with playing more minutes, I get a lot more opportunities to shoot.”

Though Collins said the Wildcats “aren’t really a zone team,” Northwestern played a majority of the game in a 2-3 zone because of tough matchups with man defense and to combat the Badgers’ size and talent.

Northwestern struggled to rebound out of its zone but held Wisconsin senior forward Frank Kaminsky to nearly six points below his 17.8 average.

Northwestern missed 10 of its first 12 shots from the field to open the game but cobbled together a 9-0 run to pull within eight points at 25-17 with 3:33 remaining in the first half.

Junior forward Sam Dekker and sophomore forward Nigel Hayes scored 11 points apiece in the first half to push Wisconsin to a 37-21 halftime lead. The Badgers shot 41.4 percent from the floor (12 of 29) and outrebounded the Wildcats 24-12 in the half.

Dekker finished with 16 points and Kaminsky added 12 for the Badgers, who shot 38.9 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 39-25. Hayes had 11 points.

Junior center Alex Olah scored a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats (10-13, 1-9), who have lost nine straight games. Freshman guard Bryant McIntosh added 13 for Northwestern, which shot 39.6 from the field.

Wisconsin’s lead ballooned to 20 points in the second half when Koenig’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 8:08 to go made it 53-33.

Wisconsin senior forward Josh Gasser said maintaining focus with a big lead can be challenging and the Badgers need to emphasize defense during those moments.

“When we focus, when we dig in and get a stop every possession, focus on that -- we tend to be a better defensive team,” Gasser said. “When you get a lead like that, sometimes you let it slip away a little bit. We’re trying to work and get better at that because once the season moves along and once tournament time starts, you can’t slip up on any possession.”

Collins, in his second season at Northwestern, said the Wildcats are striving to improve from game to game and wanted to pose a challenge against the Badgers. Collins has two true freshmen in the starting lineup in McIntosh and guard Scottie Lindsey.

“We’re not at the level of Wisconsin,” Collins said. “We’re in year two of a building project, and they’re a better team than we are. They’re a bunch of old guys who have a chance at winning a national championship. What we wanted to do is come in here, compete like crazy and give ourselves a chance.”

NOTES: Wisconsin G Josh Gasser, a fifth-year senior, started in his 127th game on Saturday to become the program’s all-time leader in starts. Gasser surpassed Alando Tucker, who started 126 games from 2003 to 2007. ... Northwestern’s only win in Big Ten play is a 51-47 road victory over Rutgers on Dec. 30. ... Wisconsin’s 21-2 record equals the best start in program history.