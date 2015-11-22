Preview: Northwestern State at Arizona

Arizona has owned the advantage in a lot of areas over the years and depth this season has become another strength for the No. 10 Wildcats, who will likely showcase that element Sunday night against visiting Northwestern State. Arizona has nine players averaging 15 minutes or more through the first three games, compared to just seven in double digits each of the last two seasons.

Gabe York has finally earned the opportunity to be a featured player for the Wildcats and he’s taking advantage, averaging a team-high 15.3 points after scoring a career-best 23 in Thursday’s 12-point victory against visiting Boise State. The 6-foot-3 senior shooting guard specializes in the 3-point shot and might be Arizona’s most accurate perimeter shooter since Steve Kerr made an NCAA record 57.3 percent of his attempts from long distance in 1988. He’s already off to a 9-for-17 start from beyond the arc and should get some good looks against a Northwestern State team that’s surrendering an average of 90 points a game in its three losses. The Demons suffered a significant personnel loss in their season opener when senior point guard Jalan West, who averaged 20 points and 7.7 assists last season and 19.4 and 6.4 as a sophomore, suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (0-3): The Demons still have a talented scorer in junior shooting guard Zeek Woodley, who averaged a team-leading 22.2 points last season and 13.9 as a freshman while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor. He scored 22, 39 and 24 points in the three games this season, averaging 18 field goal attempts a game and shooting at a 53.7 clip. Northwestern State has just one true point guard on the roster, junior college transfer Ta‘jon Welcome, so Devonte Hall has been asked to fill that starting role and he went scoreless with six assists and three turnovers in 28 minutes during Thursday’s loss to Louisiana-Monroe.

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-0): The Wildcats may have a point guard dilemma on the horizon as well, though not for lack of bodies at the position. Kadeem Allen has been starting at that spot, but Parker Jackson-Cartwright is a more prototypical point guard and flashed his own scoring punch in the win against Boise State, totaling 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting in 18 minutes. Getting better defensively needs to be a focal point for Arizona, however, and Allen seems better suited to shine on that end of the court.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won 41 straight games at home, the nation’s longest streak.

2. Arizona F Ryan Anderson came into the Boise State game leading the Wildcats in scoring at 16.5 points, but shot 4-of-13 and scored eight points to fall behind York as the team leader.

3. Northwestern State typically rotates in five players at a time, barring foul trouble.

PREDICTION: Arizona 97, Northwestern State 42