Arizona 61, Northwestern State 42

Arizona guard Gabe York scored 18 points as the cold-shooting 12th-ranked Wildcats had a hard time shaking Northwestern State before pulling away for a 61-42 victory in Tucson.

Backup center Dusan Ristic added nine points and 10 rebounds for Arizona, which made 36.7 percent of its shots from the field (22 of 60), including going 5 of 22 from 3-point range. The Wildcats (4-0) made only half of their 24 free-throw attempts.

Guard Zeek Woodley scored 14 points to lead Northwestern State (0-4), which had several chances in the second half to cut the deficit to single digits but never could. The Demons, normally a high-tempo team, slowed down the game on offense as a 30-point underdog.

Arizona power forward Ryan Anderson, averaging 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds through three games, did not play because of a sprained ankle suffered against Boise State on Thursday. He could return when the team begins play in the Wooden Legacy tournament on Thanksgiving night in Anaheim, Calif.

Arizona, which ended the game on a 16-7 run in the final 10 minutes, has won 42 consecutive games at McKale Center, the longest home winning streak in the nation.

York hit 4 of 9 3-point attempts against Northwestern State.

The Demons were without senior point guard Jalan West, who suffered a torn ACL in the season opener. He averaged 20.0 points and a national-best 7.7 assists per game last season.