Preview: Northwestern State at Arkansas

Offense has sparked Arkansas’ hot start, but an improved defensive effort of late has helped the Razorbacks rebound from a two-game skid. Arkansas hosts offensive-minded Northwestern State on Sunday having won its past three games, holding opponents to 58.7 points during that stretch after allowing 163 points in back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Clemson. The Razorbacks’ offense has been a constant all season, ranking third in the nation in assists and 12th in scoring.

Sophomore Bobby Portis leads the Arkansas attack and has put together a strong December, becoming the first Razorbacks player to record at least 18 points and seven rebounds in five consecutive games since Corliss Williamson in 1994. Portis is the only player in the top five in the SEC in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage. The Demons beat Louisiana 89-85 on Dec. 20 after losing four of their previous five, and feature the nation’s leader in assists per game in junior Jalan West and the country’s second-leading scorer in sophomore Zeek Woodley.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (4-5): The Demons average 78 points per game, ranking 25th in the nation, fronted by Woodley (23.3 points per game) and West (15.3 points, 8.6 assists per contest). West finished with his second double-double of the season against Louisiana (19 points, 10 assists) while Woodley posted his seventh consecutive 20-plus point performance. Stopping the opposition is a big problem: Northwestern State ranks 343rd in the country, allowing 84.3 points per contest.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (9-2): Junior Michael Qualls averages 14.6 points, teaming with Portis (16.7 points) to form the second-highest scoring duo in the SEC. The Razorbacks rank second in the league and ninth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.53, while averaging a conference-leading 8.9 steals per contest. Arkansas’ defense has been improved during its winning streak, holding opponents to 37 percent shooting from the field while scoring 60 points off 51 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Portis, Qualls and Rashad Madden have scored 56 percent of Arkansas’ points in the past three games.

2. The Razorbacks have shot 36 percent or better from 3-point range 10 times.

3. Woodley is 43-of-68 from the field in his past five games.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 87, Northwestern State 78