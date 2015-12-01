Preview: Northwestern State at Arkansas

Dusty Hannahs got off to a blistering start from 3-point range this season, cooled off a bit last game, but figures to get more prime looks Tuesday night when Arkansas hosts Northwestern State in a nonconference game. Hannahs, a junior guard who transferred from Texas Tech, made 13 of his first 19 attempts from beyond the arc before shooting 1-for-8 from deep on Friday in a 69-66 loss to Stanford in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip Off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Hannahs doesn’t do it alone for the Razorbacks, as Anthlon Bell, another 6-foot-3 guard, is averaging 16 points and shooting 43.9 percent from deep, including 9-for-15 the last two games. Arkansas is shooting 41.8 percent from 3-point range as a team, but only because those not named Hannahs or Bell are 1-for-11 from deep. Northwestern State, which finished 19-13 last season, had high hopes for another successful season but senior point guard Jalan West, who averaged 20 points and 7.7 assists last season and 19.4 and 6.4 as a sophomore, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the final minute of the Demons’ season-opener against Mississippi after scoring 25 points. Zeek Woodley, who averaged 22.2 points for Northwestern State last season, is averaging 23.8 through six games, most recently putting up 29 in a blowout loss to Auburn on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network-plus

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (1-5): The Demons have another player who has scored at least 25 points in a game this season and that’s Ishmael Lane, a 6-8 freshman forward who hit that mark Wednesday against Louisiana College, the only win for Northwestern State this season. The Demons need to find more than one player who can guard the perimeter moving forward, as they allowed Auburn to shoot 17-for-32 from 3-point range with four opponents making at least three 3s in the game. Malik Metoyer is a versatile 6-7 freshman wing for the Demons who could make things more difficult on Arkansas’ perimeter shooters if provided the minutes.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-3): The Razorbacks may elect to go inside to Moses Kingsley, a 6-10 forward who’s averaging 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds with three double-doubles this season. Kingsley is making a big leap from last season, when he averaged 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while appearing in all 36 games, but Arkansas also had Bobby Portis, who’s now playing for the Chicago Bulls. Jimmy Whitt is the fourth player averaging double figures in scoring for the Razorbacks (11.2), and some believe the freshman shooting guard might be the best player on the team by the end of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has had a player make at least five 3-pointers in four of five games this season, compared to twice all of last year.

2. Hannahs went 5-for-5 from 3-point range in a win over Charleston Southern on Nov. 20, one of four in program history to make at least five in a game without a miss.

3. Hannahs made 34 straight free throws dating to Feb. 8, 2014 before missing one against Stanford.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 75, Northwestern State 64